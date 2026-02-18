FG Shuts Plateau Mining Site After Toxic Gas Killed Miners

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of areas covered by Mining Licence 11810 in the Wase Local Government of Plateau State.

This followed the deaths of villagers allegedly mining in a pit containing gaseous emissions.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on Wednesday, the licence is operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited, owned by Abdullahi Dan-China in Zuraq.

In a condolence call to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, sympathised with him over the loss of the innocent citizens who died while trying to earn a living.

The minister has also dispatched a team of officials and investigators led by Permanent Secretary, Yusuf Yabo, to probe the remote and immediate causes of the incident and recommend sanctions.

“The team also includes experts in mining, environmental compliance, and artisanal cooperatives. The minister is coordinating the team and the support services to ensure effective management of the situation.

“The actions were taken as preliminary reports indicated that the company ceded the pit where the incident took place to the community to mine following agitations by villagers for empowerment,” the statement, signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Segun Tomori, read in part.

It said findings showed that the area was an abandoned lead site with the stored mineral prone to emissions of sulphuric oxide.

“Unaware of the poisonous nature of the emissions, the villagers reportedly engaged in extraction while inhaling the gaseous substance.

“ML 11810 lies between longitudes 10.34.45, and 10.35.50 and latitudes 9.13.45, 9.14.40,” it added.

The minister promised to make further disclosures as investigations continue.

An unconfirmed number of persons reportedly died following a suspected toxic gas exposure at a mining site in the area, sparking renewed concerns over unsafe mining practices and regulation in the area.

The Wase Youth Leader, Shafi Sambo, said he received an early-morning call alerting him to the tragedy because of his position as the youth leader of the area.

“It happened at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government. We got information that the miners dug deep into the ground and were exposed to a gas that killed 37 of them instantly,” Sambo said in a phone interview.

He stated that several other miners were rescued alive and rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, though the exact number of survivors remains unclear as of press time.

Sambo disclosed that the youths were mining zinc on behalf of a company said to be a Chinese-owned mining firm operating in the area.

The nature of the mineral being mined was not immediately confirmed.