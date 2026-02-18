Kenyan Activist Fears For Life After Police Bug Phone

Advertisement Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi said on Wednesday that he fears for his life after authorities installed spyware on his phone during his arrest last year. Police raided Mwangi’s house and office in July 2025, confiscating his mobile phones and computer hard drives, accusing him of “facilitation of terrorist acts”. Research by Citizen Lab at Canada’s Toronto University published on Tuesday found that a surveillance tool developed by Israeli company Cellebrite was installed on Mwangi’s phone without his consent. Cellebrite’s tool is used by law enforcement agencies worldwide to unlock smartphones and search for evidence. Advertisement

Amnesty has raised concerns over its use in targeting journalists and activists. According to the Citizen Lab report, Kenyan police gained access to everything on Mwangi’s phone including “messages, private files, personal documents, financial information, passwords, and other sensitive data”. Mwangi told AFP on Wednesday that he had “life-threatening concerns” and felt “violated” by the actions. He stressed that scores of people had been killed or disappeared by police since massive anti-government protests in 2024. Advertisement “I feel I could be a target for elimination,” Mwangi said. “Now the government has an overview of who is in my inner circle, and I fear for their safety too.”