Lent: Remi Tinubu, Govs Call For Compassion, Prayers For Nigeria

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, wants Nigerians to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country as the Lenten season begins.

Remi Tinubu, in a message on her X handle on Wednesday, described the season as a time of spiritual growth, asking for compassion and unity in the solemn period.

“As we begin this Lenten period, I pray that this time of spiritual growth, self-reflection, and drawing closer to God is committed to following Christ’s example of love,” the First Lady wrote.

“May our prayers and acts of compassion and kindness deepen our faith and reflect on our relationships with others. I urge us to remember to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria. I wish us all a blessed and fulfilled Lenten season.”

The Lenten season began with Ash Wednesday. The period is one of the most important seasons in the Christian liturgical calendar.

Lent, which is 40 days, excluding Sundays, is dedicated to penance, fasting, prayer, and almsgiving.

It leads up to the celebration of Easter and reflects the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert, a time marked by reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual preparation.

‘Very Significant’ Period

The Lenten season, which began on Wednesday, coincides with the start of the Muslim Ramadan fast, a rare occurrence that has elicited calls for love and peace among Nigerians.

Several governors, including those of Lagos, Edo, Kwara, and others, told Nigerians that the period is a reminder of the importance of tolerance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said, “The fasting period is very significant to Christian and Muslim faithful across the world.

“It teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of God.

“I believe strongly that the start of these two major religions’ activities on the same day is not a mere coincidence but God’s design for our nation and the entire world for peace and stability,” the governor said.

“Lent and Ramadan are important seasons in the Christian and Islamic calendars. It is a period when the adherents are expected to fast and seek God’s intervention in the affairs of man. The season teaches us the significance of abstinence for the sake of seeking God’s grace, mercy, and forgiveness.

“Let us be good to one another. We should be tolerant and be of good behaviour to one another. Let us continue to offer prayers for continued peace, unity, and stability in Lagos and Nigeria at large.”

His Kwara and Edo counterparts also shared similar sentiments, calling for tolerance among the faithful.

“The two fasting seasons beginning on the same day again signal a need for all of mankind across creeds to work for harmony, peace, and unity, while acting as a united force against all forms of evil and things that could slow down the pace of development in Kwara State and Nigeria,” Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State said.

Abdulrazaq urged “the two faith communities to pray and work with the government to improve the well-being of the people”.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State said the coincidence of these sacred seasons offers a rare opportunity for collective reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to the values of faith, sacrifice, love, and peaceful coexistence.

“This is a profound spiritual moment for our nation. As Muslims fast and Christians observe Lent, I encourage all faithful to lift Nigeria before God in prayer and supplication.

“Let us seek divine guidance to overcome our challenges and build a more united, prosperous, and peaceful country,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele.