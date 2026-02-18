Govs, UN, Others Preach Love, Sacrifice As Ramadan Begins

As Muslims start Ramadan, governors and the United Nations (UN) have joined global leaders in preaching a message of love, peace, and sacrifice.

From the seats of power in different states to the United Nations, the call for self-denial was unanimous.

The governors extended warm felicitations to Muslims in their states, across Nigeria, and around the world on the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State noted that Ramadan goes beyond abstinence from food and drink, characterizing it as “a school of character and a sanctuary for the heart.”

While highlighting the values associated with the month, the governor called on residents to embody compassion, charity, unity, and mutual care.

The governor also appealed to residents of Kaduna State to continue praying for sustained peace and harmony.

Acknowledging the state’s religious and cultural diversity, he emphasized the importance of unity and collective responsibility in building a prosperous society.

“Our administration remains steadfast in consolidating peace, revitalizing our economy, and advancing sustainable prosperity for all,” he said.

His Edo State counterpart, Monday Okpebholo, called on Muslims observing Ramadan to use the solemn period of fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of Edo State and Nigeria at large.

He urged both faith communities to pray fervently for national unity, economic stability, security, and lasting peace across the country.

In a statement by Patrick Ebojele, his Chief Press Secretary, Okpebholo, told all faithful to lift Nigeria before God in prayer and supplication.

“Let us seek divine guidance to overcome our challenges and build a more united, prosperous, and peaceful country,” he said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State echoed a similar sentiment and extended his “warmest greetings” to all Muslims.

“We pray that this sacred period of fasting, reflection, and devotion draws you closer to Almighty God, fills your hearts with peace, and strengthens the bonds of love, tolerance, and compassion among us as a people,” he said.

“May your prayers be answered, your sacrifices accepted, and may this Ramadan usher in blessings, good health, and renewed hope into your homes.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, Ramadan teaches “us the significance of abstinence for the sake of seeking God’s grace, mercy and forgiveness.”

“Let us be good to one another. We should be tolerant and be of good behaviour to one another. Let us continue to offer prayers for continued peace, unity, and stability in Lagos and Nigeria at large,” he wrote.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said the period is a time of “reflections & prayers; a reminder of the importance of tolerance.

“I urge all Nigerians to show compassion, promote peace & unity. May this season bridge divides, bring hope to the vulnerable & ensure no one is left behind,” he wrote.

For Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a sacred period of reflection & prayer. It also represents a noble vision of hope & peace. In these divided times, let's heed Ramadan's enduring message to bridge divides, deliver help & hope to those who are suffering &… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2026

On his part, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said, “Ramadan is a sacred period of reflection and prayer.

“It also represents a noble vision of hope and peace. In these divided times, let’s heed Ramadan’s enduring message to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those who are suffering, and safeguard the rights and dignity of everyone. Ramadan Kareem,” Guterres posted on X.