Sultan Confirms Sighting Of Moon, Says Ramadan Begins Wednesday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1447AH.

He declared that the crescent moon was sighted in almost every part of the country earlier on Tuesday, which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and thereby signifies Wednesday as the first day of Ramadan 1447.

Sultan Abubakar, in a press statement made available to Channels Television in Sokoto and signed by the Chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs, Sambo Junaid, however, called on the entire Muslim communities in the country to start fasting on Wednesday in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He said the council got information of the moon sighting from many Islamic leaders cut across the country, which he said signified the start of Ramadan fast.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee, received reports from various moonsighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH, on Tuesday, 17th February, 2026, which is the 29th day of Sha’aban 1447AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the reports and accordingly declared Wednesday, 18th February, 2026 as the first day of Ramadan 1447AH,” the statement partly read.

He urged Muslims to use this month of Ramadan to pray against the insecurity ravaging some parts of the country.

He also called on Muslims across the country to use the month of Ramadan to continue to pray for the leaders of the country and to curb the security challenges in the country.