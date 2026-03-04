Gov Radda Urges Wealthy Residents To Redouble Humanitarian Services For The Poor

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has encouraged well-to-do individuals in the State to intensify humanitarian services for the poor, the orphans, and vulnerable households during the ongoing Ramadan.

This, he said, is to attract more rewards and blessings from Almighty Allah and avoid regret after death.

He warned that death could pick anyone without notice, hence the need for the rich to do the needful.

The governor was speaking on Wednesday during the Ramadan Feeding Program organised by Naufal Ahmad Development Foundation, a program designed to assist at least 1,600 persons in the State Capital with 10 KG of Rice and Grains each.

He, however, charged the faithful to always remember the State and the country in prayers, especially while breaking their fast.

“If you can observe vividly, most of the women sitting here have children, relatives, and husbands, and leave their daily schedule to come here to benefit from this intervention, and without the need, they wouldn’t have come,” Radda said.

“I am therefore calling on well-to-do individuals to redouble such intervention and other humanitarian services in this period of Ramadan in recognition of the huge rewards attached to this. God has been showing us lessons that we should all put into consideration, because death notice is not being given.

“We can only excel in life if we are assisting each other by feeling each other’s pains. It’s even recommended that such good interventions should be publicized to serve as lessons for others to learn and emulate.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Naufal Ahmad Development Foundation, who is also the Director General of the Katsina State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, Naufal Ahmad, revealed that Islamic faith encourages individuals to be charitable and supportive to the people in need, especially in this period of Ramadan.

He encouraged other well-meaning individuals to also be supportive of their brothers and sisters.

“Whenever you give out, you will certainly get more, and your wealth multiplies,” Ahmad stated.