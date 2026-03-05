Gov Radda Swears In Two New Commissioners

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, on Thursday swore in two new commissioners into the State Executive Council.

The new commissioners are Sani Ali-Ahmad and Mannir Sullubawa, who hail from Daura and Katsina Senatorial Districts, respectively.

Before his appointment, Ali-Ahmad served as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Sullubawa was the immediate past Director-General of the Katsina State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (KEWMA).

Their swearing-in comes a few days after they were screened and confirmed as commissioner-nominees by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Red Chamber of the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Governor Radda said the appointments were in recognition of the appointees’ dedication, commitment and contributions to the development of the state.

The governor urged them to support the administration in delivering on its policy direction anchored on the “Building Your Future” initiative.

He expressed confidence in the integrity and capacity of the new commissioners, noting that their track records of dedication and hard work were well known.

After taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office, the commissioners pledged to remain faithful, loyal and honest in the discharge of their duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by family members, friends and well-wishers of the newly sworn-in commissioners.