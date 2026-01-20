Gov Radda Launches Empowerment Scheme For Women, Widows

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina on Tuesday flagged off an empowerment scheme for 14,450 women engaged in small businesses and traditional economic activities across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

Widows, mothers, artisans, traders, farmers, tailors, food processors, and other vulnerable citizens are part of the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the disbursement ceremony held at the People’s Square, Katsina, Governor Radda described women as the engine of the state’s economy, emphasizing that their contribution has powered and sustained the markets for too long, besides preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

He believed that, when women control income, up to 90 percent is being invested into their families’ nutrition, children’s education, and communities wellbeing.

“Empowering women is not just policy, it’s a peace-building initiative. Today we are not just investing in businesses, we are investing in hope, stability, and the future of Katsina State,” the governor noted.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, A’isha Malumfashi, said the initiative reflects the unwavering commitment of the state government towards inclusive governance and sustainable development.

Malumfashi said it aligns with the “Building Your Future Strategic Document” of the governor for the collective vision of reducing poverty, strengthening livelihoods, and creating opportunities for women to become economically independent and self-reliant.

She explained that the empowerment programme goes beyond the financial support, but the restoration of women’s dignity, building their confidence, and unlocking their hidden potential.

The commissioner urged beneficiaries to make effective and responsible use of the empowerment to grow their businesses, support their families, and serve as ambassadors of positive change in society.

“When we empower a woman, we know that we have empowered a family and a community; thus, community will thrive and prosper,” she added.

In the meantime, the Katsina State First Lady, Zulaihat Radda, described women as the backbone of their families, communities, and local economy, urging beneficiaries to use the empowerment to secure a brighter future for their families.

She announced that sanitary pads will soon be given to 10,000 women in the state under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

“I am grateful for my husband for his women’s inclusion vision in his governance,” Mrs Radda stated.