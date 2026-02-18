‘Support Is Needed’: Shehu Sani Backs US Troops’ Presence In Nigeria

Senator Shehu Sani has welcomed US security collaboration with Nigeria, describing it as a needed step in the country’s push for peace.

Sani spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief in the wake of US troops’ arrival in Nigeria.

“We can’t continue to fold our arms while terrorists continue to slaughter and kidnap our people, and then close our doors against support from other countries,” he said on the breakfast show.

“The fight is our fight, but support is very much needed as long as it is a partnership.”

On Monday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed the arrival of 100 US troops and equipment in Nigeria.

Defence spokesman Samaila Uba said the move came after a security deal between the North American nation and Nigeria.

“The collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ability to deter terrorists’ threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country,” Uba said in a statement.

Critics have questioned the development, raising concerns about Nigeria’s territorial integrity. But Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker, said while the fears are valid, the country is fighting a bigger battle.

“I have read the strong statement issued by my friends opposed to ‘foreign military presence’ in our country. I share their views on the need for us to protect our ‘sovereignty’,” Sani said.

“I understand their distrust and fears about the US troops on our soil. Unfortunately, our ‘sovereignty’ has already been violated by ‘foreign terrorists’ presence’.

“There is no military anywhere in the world that doesn’t cooperate with the militaries of other nations to achieve its objectives. Even superpowers have to work with others to achieve their goals.”

The arrival of the US troops came months after President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing the “killing” of Christians. He threatened military action if the situation is not adressed though Nigerian authorities have denied the claims.

In December, the US launched strikes in Nigeria targeted at terrorists, a move both countries said was jointly carried out.

A high-powered Nigerian delegation also visited the US in the wake of Trump’s comment, while some US lawmakers were in the country for a first-hand assessment of the situation.