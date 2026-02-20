FG Probes Plateau Mining Tragedy, Threatens Sanctions 

The Federal Government has commenced an investigation into the deadly gas incident at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, warning that stiff sanctions will be imposed on any company found culpable for safety violations linked to the tragedy.

The probe was announced during an inspection visit by officials of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Plateau State Government. The delegation undertook a five-hour journey through rough and difficult terrain to access the remote mining community.

On arrival, the officials found the mining area sealed off to prevent trespassing and further exposure, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking at the site, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Farouk Yabo, described the incident as devastating, saying preliminary information points to carbon monoxide and sulphite compounds emanating from the mine, though he stressed that the findings were yet to be technically confirmed.

“We are highly devastated by this tragic incident that claimed the lives of more than 30 able-bodied young men,” Yabo said.

“So far, information available indicates carbon monoxide and some sulphite compounds, but this has not been confirmed.”

He expressed disappointment over the absence of the mining company during the inspection, noting that the site falls under the company’s licence.

“If the company were responsible enough, it should have been here to receive this delegation and at least shed light on what happened,” he said.

“Even if the community is running the operation, the licence holder has a responsibility to supervise activities and ensure the safety of lives and property.”

Yabo added that early observations revealed clear cases of non-compliance, assuring that the ministry would ensure accountability.

“We have seen some levels of non-compliance here, and we will focus our attention on ensuring that this kind of thing does not happen again,” he stated.

Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Peter Gwom, said the tragedy underscores the need for stricter enforcement of mining regulations, stressing that mining should not come at the cost of human lives.

“Mining should be a blessing and not a curse,” Gwom said.

“What we are seeing here is painful, and it reaffirms that stronger implementation of mining laws is necessary.”

He disclosed that the state government had earlier suspended mining activities due to rising fatalities and had since introduced cooperatives, training, and safety measures to protect miners.

“We already have too many widows and fatherless children, and we don’t want to keep seeing this,” he added.

Also speaking, the Assistant Commandant of the National Mining Marshals, John Onoja, said the incident reinforces the Federal Government’s determination to eliminate illegal mining activities.

“This unfortunate loss of lives strengthens our resolve to rid the sector of illegal mining using both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,” Onoja said.

Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Hamisu Anani, commended the swift response of the Federal Government and pledged continued sensitization on safety.

“People are eager to go into mining, but safety must come first. We will continue to educate our people to prevent a recurrence,” he said.

Authorities say findings from the investigation will determine appropriate sanctions, enforcement actions, and safety reforms, as the government moves to prevent future mining-related tragedies nationwide.

The Plateau State Government had confirmed that at least 33 miners lost their lives, while over 20 others were hospitalised following exposure to suspected toxic gas at the site.