‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Eric Dane Dies At 53

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his role as a plastic surgeon in the medical series “Grey’s Anatomy” has died at age 53, US media reported Thursday.

Last year, Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, the neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” Dane’s family said in a statement cited by CBS and other news outlets.

Danes, who was born in San Francisco, made his TV debut in a 1991 episode of the series “Saved by the Bell.”

His breakout role in “Grey’s Anatomy” began in 2006, where he played the handsome surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan.

The actor appeared in 139 episodes until 2021.

He also featured in the HBO drama, “Euphoria.”