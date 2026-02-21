Brighton’s Milner Breaks Premier League Appearance Record

James Milner set a new record of 654 Premier League appearances when the 40-year-old started for Brighton in their 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

Milner moves ahead of former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry.

After breaking into the Leeds team and becoming the youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at the time as a 16-year-old, Milner also enjoyed spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

He has won three Premier League titles during his time at City and Liverpool, as well as two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Asked for the secret of his remarkable longevity, Milner said: “It’s the drive and hunger, you want to be the best every day, whether it’s game or training.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of young lads, I want to contribute to their careers, push them and help them get to the highest level as quick as possible. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Milner admitted to feeling frustrated at times this season after struggling to get regular playing time.

Adamant that his ability is still as valuable as his experience, Milner said: “I’ve been a bit frustrated this year, maybe not getting the minutes, but it’s a fine balance because, of course, we have to develop players as well and we want to win.

“Hopefully, I’ve proved the last few games that I can still contribute on the pitch.

“I’m delighted to be part of it and the dressing room, it’s full of incredible characters and very good players, and a good up-and-coming manager.”

First-half goals from Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck made it a perfect day for Milner as Brighton won for just the second time in their last 14 league games.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler saluted Milner’s desire and professionalism at an age when his peers have long since retired.

“He’s a role model on the pitch and beside the pitch,” said Hurzeler, who is eight years younger than Milner.

“There’s no surprise why he’s there where he is at the moment because he has such a great discipline.

“He has such a great effort every day, and he is never satisfied. He keeps going and it’s a great opportunity for him.

“It’s a great day for him to show us again why he is the record-holder regarding the Premier League games.”

Although Milner has etched his place in the Premier League history books, the midfielder could still extend his playing career beyond this season.

“Who knows, things change quickly in football. When you get older, things can change quickly,” he said.

“With the injury I had last season, I couldn’t lift my foot for six months. I’ll keep pushing, let’s see where that takes us.”

AFP