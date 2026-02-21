Detergent Raw Material Plant To Be Delivered In 30 Months — Dangote

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, says a new petrochemical project within the Dangote Refinery complex will position Nigeria as a major supplier of key detergent inputs across the African continent, with completion expected within the next 30 months.

Dangote disclosed this Saturday while addressing journalists during a tour of the refinery by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari.

He stated that the planned plant will have a production capacity large enough to meet demand across Africa, far exceeding existing facilities on the continent.

“And that raw material for detergent will be sufficient for the entire African continent. It’s 400,000 tonnes, which we don’t have.

“The only two are one in Algeria, 100,000 tonnes, and Egypt, 50,000.

“But we are going 400,000. And we will deliver all this in the next 30 months,” he said.

He outlined plans to expand the facility’s industrial footprint beyond fuel production.

According to Dangote, the refinery complex is evolving into a larger petrochemical and manufacturing ecosystem, with new projects designed to deepen local value chains and reduce import dependence.

“They [NNPC] too will partner with us here because here is not a refinery. It’s an industrial hub. And that’s why we are doing a Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) plant, which is a raw material for detergents,” he said.

The project centres on producing linear alkylbenzene (LAB), the primary feedstock used in manufacturing surfactants, the active cleaning agents in detergents, rather than producing finished consumer detergent brands.

The LAB facility forms part of Dangote Group’s push to expand its oil, gas, and petrochemical operations, complementing its existing interests in refining, fertiliser production, and other industrial activities.

The Dangote conglomerate maintains a diversified portfolio spanning cement, fertiliser, agriculture, food processing, logistics, and packaging