Six Stand-Out Moments From The 2026 Winter Olympics

Franjo Von Allmen (SUI)

The 24-year-old Swiss matched alpine ski legends Toni Sailer of Austria and France’s Jean-Claude Killy as just the third man to win three golds in the sport at the same Winter Games.

Von Allmen won the downhill and super-G races, also pairing up with Tanguy Nef to claim victory in the team combined in Bormio.

The Swiss men’s team were the stand-out outfit in northern Italy, winning four of the five golds on offer and eight of the 15 total medals up for grabs.

Lindsey Vonn (USA)

Vonn made the headlines for all the wrong reasons after crashing badly just seconds into the downhill and breaking her leg.

That she was even racing at all was incredible given that she sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament just a week before the Games.

One of the most recognisable female faces in global sport, Vonn underwent four operations in Italy before heading back to the United States, where she had her left leg pinned back together.

Another comeback looks unlikely for the 41-year-old.

Johannes Klaebo (NOR)

Six races. Six golds. Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo achieved a historic Grand Slam.

His six golds in Tesero took his Olympic tally to 11 and the 29-year-old became the first athlete in history to win all six cross-country skiing races at one Games.

Klaebo joined two other athletes to have won all of their events at a single Winter Olympics — US speed skater Eric Heiden, who took five golds at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, and Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who won four in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The only athlete in Winter or Summer Games history with more Olympic titles than Klaebo is American swimmer Michael Phelps, who won 23 golds.