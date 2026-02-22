Ukraine’s Peace ‘Cannot Be Postponed,’ Says Pope

READ ALSO: Ukraine Says Deadly Russian Strikes Threaten US-Backed Peace Talks

Ukraine will mark four years since Russia’s assault on February 24, 2022, a war that has shattered towns, uprooted millions and killed large numbers on both sides.

Moscow occupies close to a fifth of Ukrainian territory and continues to grind forward, especially in the eastern Donbas region, despite heavy losses and repeated Ukrainian strikes on logistics.

The United States is pushing both sides to end the war, brokering several rounds of talks in recent weeks without a clear breakthrough.