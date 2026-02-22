×

Ukraine’s Peace ‘Cannot Be Postponed,’ Says Pope

It is an urgent necessity that must find space in hearts and be translated into responsible decisions," he said in his regular Sunday address to a crowd in St Peter's Square.

By Channels Television
Updated February 22, 2026
Pope Leo XIV speaks during the weekly audience in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on December 17, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

 

Pope Leo XIV said that peace in Ukraine is “an urgent necessity”, speaking on Sunday ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“Peace cannot be postponed. It is an urgent necessity that must find space in hearts and be translated into responsible decisions,” he said in his regular Sunday address to a crowd in St Peter’s Square.”I strongly renew my appeal: may the weapons fall silent, may the bombings cease, may a ceasefire be reached without delay, and may dialogue be strengthened to open the way to peace,” the American-born pontiff said.

Ukraine will mark four years since Russia’s assault on February 24, 2022, a war that has shattered towns, uprooted millions and killed large numbers on both sides.

Moscow occupies close to a fifth of Ukrainian territory and continues to grind forward, especially in the eastern Donbas region, despite heavy losses and repeated Ukrainian strikes on logistics.

The United States is pushing both sides to end the war, brokering several rounds of talks in recent weeks without a clear breakthrough.

 

AFP 

