Ogun Begins Health Audit, Tests 500 Residents Over Alleged Lead Poisoning

The Ogun State Government said it has commenced an independent and comprehensive health audit of residents in the Ogijo community, Sagamu Local Government Area, following confirmation of lead poisoning concerns.

The move comes months after the government sealed seven used battery recycling facilities in November 2025 over alleged culpability in environmental contamination.

Authorities also announced a temporary suspension of lead ingot exportation pending the outcome of a full investigation into the reported pollution.

The intervention followed an on-the-spot inspection led by the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, after a viral video sparked fears of possible exposure to lead in the community.

Subsequent measures included environmental audits and regulatory reviews aimed at safeguarding public health and restoring public confidence.

At a stakeholders’ engagement held at the Ologijo’s Palace, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, announced that the health audit had begun after blood samples were collected from more than 500 scientifically selected residents to determine their blood lead levels.

She explained that global attention generated by reports from international media organisations placed the community under intense scrutiny, necessitating a deliberate government response.

“Shortly after the reports emerged, both the ministries of health and environment visited the communities to allay fears and outline a clear monitoring, evaluation, and response framework,” Coker said.

She added that the Ministry of Environment proceeded with environmental assessments following the closure of companies considered to pose potential risks.

According to her, Governor Dapo Abiodun directed that the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research be engaged to independently conduct the study to ensure transparency and credibility.

“We have ensured that NIMR is working independently to deliver unbiased results, and once the report is received, appropriate recommendations will be submitted to the governor for necessary action,” she said.

She further disclosed that NIMR began fieldwork last week, collecting over 500 blood samples using a stratified scientific methodology that covered individuals — pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, and other residents — previously identified with elevated lead levels, within mapped areas.

While noting that some previously sealed facilities had been reopened after compliance reviews, Coker said the Ministry of Health would introduce a monitoring protocol requiring periodic blood lead level testing for workers in the affected industries.

She reassured residents and traditional authorities that the government remains committed to their welfare and would continue community engagement to develop sustainable solutions based on the audit’s outcome.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NIMR, Oladipo Obafunwa, said a professional team was deployed to carry out the exercise in line with established scientific standards.

He noted that the sampling process was designed to ensure representation of vulnerable groups, adding that laboratory analysis would be conducted with the highest level of integrity and findings presented objectively.

Speaking on behalf of residents, the traditional ruler, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, commended the government for its prompt intervention and transparent engagement.

He assured authorities of the community’s cooperation, expressing confidence that the audit would provide clarity and reassurance to residents.