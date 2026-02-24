UPDATED: Kayode Egbetokun Resigns As IGP — Presidency

Kayode Egbetokun has resigned from his position as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

A source in the presidency told Channels Television that Egbetokun resigned from the position on Tuesday.

Although the police authorities have yet to comment on the matter or issue an official statement about his resignation, the move came amid reports suggesting that Egbetokun has left the position.

It is unclear who the next IGP would be.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police on June 19, 2023.

The Nigeria Police Council confirmed his substantive appointment on October 31 of the same year.

The latter part of Egbetokun’s tenure was marked by controversy over his extended stay in office, which drew public criticism.

Under Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, was expected to retire in September 2024 upon attaining the age of 60.

But his tenure extended beyond the mandatory retirement limits of 60 years of age or 35 years of service, prompting sustained criticism from civil society groups, among others.

Critics argued that the extension breached established police service regulations and weakened institutional discipline.

However, the police maintained at the time that the development did not amount to an extension but was a confirmation that he would complete the four-year tenure stated in his original letter of appointment.

In July 2024, the National Assembly passed the Police Act (Amendment) Bill to allow a person appointed as Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

President Tinubu had forwarded the bill to the House of Representatives and the Senate to amend the tenure of the IGP. Lawmakers in both chambers passed the bill at separate sittings.