LASTMA Officer, Two Others Die In Road Accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of one of its officers and two other citizens in a fatal road accident at the Badagry Roundabout inward Seme on Monday.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, the authority described the incident as tragic and deeply saddening.

According to LASTMA, the crash involved a truck which reportedly suffered brake failure while travelling at high speed.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the LASTMA officer who was diligently performing his traffic regulation duties and a pedestrian at the roundabout.

“The truck continued on its path, tragically taking the life of another individual before coming to a stop approximately 200 meters from the initial point of impact. The driver fled the accident scene but, was later apprehended by other LASTMA personnel and handed over to the Police.

“Emergency response teams, including LASTMA officers, the Badagry Police Division, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Defence Corps and concerned citizens were immediately mobilised to the scene. The victims were rushed to the General Hospital Badagry, where they were sadly pronounced dead,” the statement read.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed grief over the loss, saying, “This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.”

He described the fallen officer as “a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Lagos,” adding that the agency honours his courage and professionalism.

Bakare-Oki also stressed the need for stricter vehicle maintenance across the transport sector, noting that the tragedy underscores the consequences of mechanical failure. He urged haulage and logistics companies to conduct regular and rigorous checks, particularly on braking systems.

The accident vehicle has been impounded and transferred to the Badagry Police Division for investigation.

LASTMA said it would collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure accountability and strengthen road safety measures across the state.