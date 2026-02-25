Tinubu Decorates Tunji Disu As Acting IGP

President Bola Tinubu has decorated Tunji Disu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, shortly after Disu arrived for his official decoration ceremony.

Disu’s decoration comes a day after Tinubu appointed him as the nation’s top cop.

His appointment followed the resignation of former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, whose departure from office was confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday.

In a statement issued the same day, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu accepted Egbetokun’s resignation after he submitted a letter citing pressing family reasons.

Until his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police last year.

Before then, he served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and was later deployed by Egbetokun to Abuja as Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory.

The former AIG is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, a position previously held by Abba Kyari.

Tunji Disu was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992.

Over the course of his career, he has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in several locations, including Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, Ikare and Owo in Ondo State, as well as Elimbu and Elelenwo in Rivers State.