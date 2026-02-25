Senate Grills JAMB Officials Over Charges, Rural Access

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund on Wednesday met with officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), raising concerns over examination charges, system failures, and access to tertiary education, particularly for students in rural communities.

During the session, Senator Amos Yohanna (PDP/Adamawa North) faulted what he described as mounting financial burdens on students amid prevailing economic hardship.

Yohanna questioned the justification for the fees the board is charging candidates, noting that many families are struggling with poverty.

Lawmakers also highlighted recent technical challenges experienced by candidates while attempting to log into JAMB’s portal, asking the board to outline measures being taken to make the system more seamless and user-friendly for prospective students.

The Committee Chairman, Mohammed Dandutse (APC/Katsina South), urged JAMB to improve coordination within the tertiary admission process, underpinning that each year, students encounter difficulties securing admission into universities and other higher institutions due to a lack of synergy among stakeholders.

According to the committee chair, ensuring that revenue generated by the board is fully remitted to the Federation Account in line with government financial regulations to guarantee sustainability is paramount.

Other lawmakers drew attention to the plight of students in rural communities, noting that many lack adequate access to registration and examination facilities.

Lawmakers also queried the board over its increased budget allocation, reportedly rising to over a billion naira. They sought clarification on whether the increase was intended for staff recruitment and requested details of the proposed expenditure framework.

In response, JAMB officials disclosed that additional Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres would be established nationwide to ease access challenges, particularly for candidates in underserved areas.

The board also revealed that about one million candidates are expected to participate in the 2025 admission cycle, representing a significant increase in enrollment figures.

It also announced a proposed Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of ₦23.8 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.