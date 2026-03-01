[VIDEO] 2027: IReV Will Checkmate Rigging, Says Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh believes the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) will help Nigeria address electoral malpractices
Umeh spoke on Sunday during the Citizens’ Townhall on the Electoral Act 2026.
“The IREV Portal will be a checkmate to election rigging,” the Anambra Central lawmaker said at the event in Abuja.
‘The IREV Portal will be a checkmate to election rigging.’ – Former National Chairman, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh#CTVTweets
#2026ElectoralAct#CitizensTownhall pic.twitter.com/4E80HFIRDd
— Channels Television (@channelstv) March 1, 2026