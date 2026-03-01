×

[VIDEO] 2027: IReV Will Checkmate Rigging, Says Umeh

Umeh spoke on Sunday during the Citizens’ Townhall on the Electoral Act 2026.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 1, 2026
Senator Victor Umeh believes the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) will help Nigeria address electoral malpractices

“The IREV Portal will be a checkmate to election rigging,” the Anambra Central lawmaker said at the event in Abuja.

