INEC Begins Upload Of FCT Election Results On IReV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the upload of election results for the FCT Council polls on the commission’s results viewing portal (IReV).

Checks by Channels Television as of 9:04 pm showed that the results from polling units in the six local councils of the FCT have started trickling in, hours after INEC conducted the elections.

As of 9:04 pm on Saturday, the results for the Kwali chairmanship election is 56.72% completed.

The Gwagwalada area council chairmanship seat is 65.68 per cent uploaded.

Aside from results for the councillorship and the chairmanship posts in the FCT, INEC is also uploading results of the Kano and Rivers State bye-elections on the IReV portal.

READ ALSO: [FCT Polls] INEC Chair Promises E-Transmission Of Results To IReV

Earlier, the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, reiterated the agency’s promise to upload the election results on the IReV.

Amupitan, who spoke to journalists while monitoring the exercise, said the development aligns with the laws of the land.

The law professor hailed INEC officials for the early deployment of election materials. He said the polls have been peaceful across the FCT.

According to the electoral commission boss, the credibility of the FCT area council elections will strengthen confidence in grassroots democracy, particularly as the nation prepares for the general election in 2027.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu assented to the Electoral Act 2026 after months of debate, especially over the electronic transmission of results.

The Senate adopted the electronic transmission of results and included the manual backup option in case of technological failure, while the House of Representatives’ version, passed in December, approved that the election results should be transmitted in real time.

Despite calls and protests for the inclusion of the “real-time” clause, both chambers agreed to the version of the bill passed by the Senate — electronic transmission, but with a manual backup option.