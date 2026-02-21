FCT Polls: INEC Chair Promises E-Transmission Of Results To IReV

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash amupitan is assuring residents of the FCT that their votes will count in the council poll, reiterating that the results would be electronically transmitted to the INEC result-viewing portal (IReV).

Amupitan gave the assurance while monitoring the FCT council election on Saturday across some polling units in Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC).

The INEC chairman explained that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is working efficiently.

READ ALSO: Over 1.58m PVCs Collected Ahead Of FCT Council Polls — INEC

Amupitan said the e-transmission is in accordance with extant laws.

He praised officials of the commission for the early deployment of election materials, adding that so far, the polls have been peaceful across the FCT.

According to him, the credibility of the FCT area council elections will strengthen confidence in grassroots democracy, particularly as the nation prepares for the general election in 2027.

The FCT election is one of Amupitan’s first major assignments since assuming office as the chairman of the electoral umpire in October 2025.