FG Monitoring Middle East Situation, No Nigerian Will Be Endangered, Says NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says the Federal Government is working to ensure the safety of Nigerians in the Middle East amid the crisis in the region.

NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission said Nigerian authorities are monitoring the situation and have received calls “from a few Nigerians in Qatar, UAE, and Iran enquiring about preparations for evacuations when it becomes necessary.

“The fact of the matter is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with all relevant agencies for appropriate steps, while appealing to Nigerians in the affected countries to follow the travel advice as issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contact the emergency numbers provided by the ministry.

“Nigerians in affected countries should be rest assured that the federal government is monitoring the situation and will take necessary steps to ensure no Nigerian life is endangered,” the statement read in part.

On Saturday, the Federal Government advised Nigerians in the Middle East, especially in Iran, to take extra security precautions in the wake of tensions in the region.

“All Nigerians in Iran and affected Gulf countries are advised to remain extremely vigilant and conscious of their surroundings at all times,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read in part.

“Avoid areas known to be strategic, military, or government installations, as these could be potential flashpoints.”

“We wish to assure the general public that the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad remains the top priority of the Federal Government,” the ministry said while calling on parties involved in the conflict to de-escalate tensions.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in the early hours of Saturday. But the Iranian authorities retaliated and later carried out strikes in some Gulf countries.