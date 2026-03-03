Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Suspends Pilgrimage To Israel, Middle East

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has suspended pilgrimages to Israel and the Middle East owing to the escalation of tensions in the region.

NCPC’s Executive Secretary, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said during a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

He announced that every pilgrimage of the commission and that of the private pilgrimage operators has been suspended until security in Israel and all the Middle East until normalcy returns returns to normalcy.

Bishop Adegbite also assured that the over 500 pilgrims that made up the last batch of the 2025 pilgrimage have safely landed in Nigeria on Tuesday.

More to follow…