Edo Assembly Summons BEDC Over Persistent Power Outages

The Edo House of Assembly has summoned the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to appear before the House on March 9, 2026, over the persistent and epileptic power supply across the state.

The directive was issued by the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, during plenary on Wednesday.

Agbebaku expressed deep concern over the worsening electricity situation, describing it as disheartening and unacceptable given the hardship being faced by residents and businesses in the state.

He noted that several members of the assembly had facilitated the provision of transformers to their respective communities to improve electricity access.

However, reports indicate that BEDC has allegedly insisted on payment before energising the newly installed transformers, further compounding the challenges faced by citizens.

The House resolved to seek detailed clarification from the company’s management regarding the current power supply situation and the conditions for energising community-provided transformers. Lawmakers also indicated their commitment to exploring appropriate legislative and oversight measures to ensure improved service delivery and relief for residents.

The House thereafter adjourned the plenary to Monday, March 9, 2026.