Nigeria Is A ‘Glitch,’ Nothing Is Working — Aisha Yesufu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aisha Yesufu, has criticised the administration of Bola Tinubu over what she described as poor governance, claiming that Nigeria as a country is a “glitch” where “nothing is going on”.

Yesufu, who was a guest on Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday, lamented the poor economic and security situation in the country.

“Right now, Nigeria as a whole is a glitch. There is nothing working, whether economically or in terms of security; we don’t have any of that,” Yesufu said on the political programme.

“I just explained to you: people are being taken away, people are being killed, and terrorists are coming out to show us their faces. Nigeria is a glitch on its own; it’s on a standstill. There’s no governance and nothing is going on,” she added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADC Online Registration

When Yesufu, who is the chairman of the ADC Online Registration Sub-Committee, was asked about the initial challenges encountered after the party launched its online registration portal, she explained that the party’s website never experienced any glitch but was undergoing periodic updates to improve the process.

READ ALSO: Shettima Mocks ADC Over ‘Fake’ Digital Membership Registration

“There is no website that you don’t continue improving on. It never had any problem. Even this glitch you are talking about, there was no glitch.

“Was there ever a time that you went to register and you didn’t register? Was there ever a time that you went to register and the page was down, or the website was down, or the app was down? There was nothing,” she said.

She also said that many Nigerians had already registered with the opposition party since the commencement of the online registration exercise, though she declined to give the exact number.

She added that the ADC was overwhelmed by the level of support shown by Nigerians so far.

2027 Elections

Asked if her party could match the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, Yesufu responded in the affirmative, saying the APC had little to offer.

She acknowledged that the ruling party has over 30 governors but insisted that the ADC has the support of Nigerians.

“Do they (APC) have anything? Yes, they have 30 governors, but we have over two hundred and something million Nigerians minus the 30 governors and the few other supporters that they have,” she said.