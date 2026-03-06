EFCC Hands Over Recovered ₦279m To Wole Soyinka Centre In Lagos

As part of efforts to combat corruption and recover misappropriated public funds, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over the sum of ₦279 million to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre, Lagos.

The handover ceremony took place on Friday at the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Ikoyi.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the agency, Dele Oyewale, said the Commission had, in 2009, received a petition from Kabir Yusuf, former General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, against one Prince Benjamin Apugo and others, alleging that a contract worth ₦299,707,828.00 was awarded through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation to Techno Exportstroy Nig. Limited for the construction of five gates, sand filling, and reclamation works at the National Theatre.

It disclosed that investigations revealed that the suspect, Yusuf Ahmed Atai, in his capacity as Acting General Manager of the National Theatre, released the sum of ₦334,229,794.24 to the contractor, which exceeded the original contract sum by ₦34,521,966.00.

“Further investigations showed that the contractor only executed work valued at ₦55,910,744.00, leaving an outstanding balance of ₦243,799,132.25 in unexecuted work. The suspect also failed to refund the excess payment of ₦34,521,966.00.

“Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was charged in court for prosecution. During the course of the trial, a total sum of ₦279,000,000.00 was recovered from the defendant on behalf of the complainant,” the statement partly read.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, represented by the Acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Ikoyi, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Bawa Usman Kaltungo, reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to ensure that public funds are properly accounted for and returned to their rightful owners.

He urged the management of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts to use the recovered funds judiciously.

“We cannot suffer to recover this money for you and then have it used for purposes other than what it is meant for after receiving it from us. We have already asked you to tell us what you intend to do with it, and you should know that we will keep an eye on how it is utilised.

“Nigerians have always sought to know what the Commission does with recovered funds,” he said.

He added that the Commission would periodically inspect the project for which the funds would be used.

“We will be visiting from time to time to monitor the progress of work. Our eagle eyes will be watching the pace of work. Do not tamper with the recovered funds. Use them for the benefit of Nigeria and all of us,” he added.

The Head of Finance and Accounts, Jatto Kabiru, who received the bank drafts on behalf of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, expressed appreciation to the Commission for recovering the funds and assured that they would be used appropriately.

“We are most grateful for this remarkable feat of recovering this amount of money for us. The EFCC is one of Nigeria’s most effective and reliable law enforcement agencies. I assure you that the money will be used judiciously,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Tinubu had in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate.

The renovation of the Centre wasfunded and overseen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee.

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy provided policy direction and oversight, guiding the transformation of the facility into a national asset and a launchpad for Nigeria’s creative industries.