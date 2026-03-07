JUST IN: Benue Assembly Minority Leader Abu Umoru Defects To APC, Cites Support For Alia’s Agenda

The wave of defections hitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country has once again reshaped the Benue State House of Assembly, as the Minority Leader, Abu Umoru, officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umoru, who represents the Apa/Agatu state constituency, took over the minority leadership late last year following a previous realignment sparked by the defection of the former Majority Leader, Audu.

Reading the defection letter during Thursday’s plenary session, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Berger, noted that the move further solidifies the APC’s dominance in the legislative chambers.

With this latest development, the Speaker announced that the APC now boasts a commanding majority of 28 members, leaving the PDP with only 4 members in the 32-seat assembly.

Addressing his colleagues on the floor of the House, Umoru—who was immediately named the Deputy Majority Leader following his switch—explained that his decision was not personal but strategic.

He stated that the need to align with the “Transformational Agenda” of Governor Hyacinth Alia was the primary motivator for his exit from the opposition.

“My decision to join the APC is informed by the need to unite with the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia to bring the much-needed development and transformation to my constituents in Apa and Agatu,” Umoru said during plenary.

The defection marks another significant blow to the PDP in Benue State, a territory that has seen a steady migration of key stakeholders to the APC since the 2023 general elections.

While the PDP leadership in the state has yet to release an official reaction to Umoru’s exit, political analysts suggest that the dwindling number of opposition voices in the Assembly may affect the vibrancy of legislative debates in the state.

As it stands, the APC now holds a near-total grip on the Benue State legislature, further smoothening the path for Governor Alia’s executive bills and policies.