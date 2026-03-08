UPDATED: Anthony Placid Replaces Benjamin Hundeyin As Force Spokesman

Nigeria has a new Force Public Relations Officer: Anthony Okon Placid. He replaces Benjamin Hundeyin.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has approved the appointment of DCP Anthony Okon Placid, psc(+), mni as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO),” outgoing Force spokesman Hundeyin said in a statement on Sunday announcing Placid’s appointment.

Hundeyin was appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) in September 2015 by the immediate past IGP Kayode Egbetokun. Before then, Hundeyin served as the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command.

The new appointment comes weeks after Disu assumed office as Nigeria’s police chief and the subsequent reshuffle in the police hierarchy.

Placid, the police said, is a “seasoned officer” with vast experience in administration, intelligence, operations, training, and international peacekeeping.

The new Force spokesman, born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Placid is a graduate of Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo and has a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D.) from the University of Jos.

The Akwa Ibom-born officer also studied law at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Nigeria’s new police spokesman began his career as a cadet assistant superintendent of police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996. He was commissioned in August 1998.

He has attended several professional and international courses, including the United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), earning certifications as an expert in police studies, military studies, gender awareness, international humanitarian law, human rights, and civilian protection; the UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding course in Kenya

DCP Placid has served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country.

“He is happily married with children. His hobbies include listening to good music; playing football, basketball, table tennis, and badminton; and engaging with people,” Hundeyin said.