Five Quick Facts About Acting IGP Tunji Disu

In a shakeup of the police hierarchy in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police.

Disu was appointed after Kayode Egbetokun resigned as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

“In view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” he said.

Here are five things to know about the acting IGP Tunji Disu:

1. World-Class Athlete

Outside his policing duties, the acting IGP is a judoka and has competed in several international championships.

In August 2022, Disu won a silver medal in the U.S. Open Judo Championship. The ex-commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) contested in the minus 100 kg category of the veteran division in Brookline, Massachusetts.

2. The ‘Good Guys’ Rebranding

During his stint as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos from 2015 to 2021, the police chief was credited with rebranding the police unit as “The Good Guys.”

The move was part of measures to enhance trust among Lagosians and give a human face to policing.

3. Strong Academic Background

With three degrees, the former RRS boss is one of the most academically decorated officers in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). He has a Bachelor’s degree in English Education from the Lagos State University (LASU).

Disu also bagged a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from LASU.

4. Extensive Experience in Rivers, FCT Command, IRT

The Lagos-born officer has led the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers State commands of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He was appointed as Commissioner of Police in the FCT on September 19, 2025, a position that saw him move from Rivers State, where he was the commissioner.

He became commissioner in Rivers on November 9, 2023, and was credited to have led the dismantling of criminal gangs and a general reduction in crimes.

The acting IGP served as the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), taking over from Abba Kyari. His appointment came on August 2, 2021, under the leadership of ex police chief Usman Alkali Baba.

5. Return To FCT

Having just assumed office as the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of FCID Alagbon, Lagos, Disu, who has been in the NPF since 1992, is returning to the FCT, where he served as a commissioner just some months ago.

Disu: A New Challenge Ahead

As Disu takes over at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, Nigerians expect his policing with a human face philosophy to go a long way in addressing the country’s security challenges.