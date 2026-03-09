Rivers Assembly Screens Commissioner Nominees, Confirms Five, Rejects Four

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday screened nine commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, confirming five and rejecting four after hours of intense questioning and debate in Port Harcourt.

The nominees were called one after the other to defend their credentials and respond to questions from lawmakers.

Among the first to appear was Professor Datonye Alasia, a medical doctor and professor of medicine. Lawmakers raised questions over discrepancies on his birth certificate and the absence of a tax clearance certificate.

“The mutilation on the birth certificate may have come from the doctor who signed it at the time,” Alasia explained. On the missing tax clearance certificate, he apologised: “I sincerely apologise for not attaching the tax clearance certificate before handing over the documents to the Sergeant-at-Arms.”

Lawmakers also questioned his contributions to the state despite his international engagements. Alasia said: “As a nephrologist, I have trained many consultants and doctors in the university. That is part of my contribution to Rivers State.”

Despite his explanations, Honourable Peter Abbey of Degema argued that the nominee’s performance was unsatisfactory. “Based on his responses here today, I move that Professor Datonye Alasia should not be confirmed,” he said. The motion was seconded, and the House voted against his confirmation.

Tonye Bellgam, a master’s degree holder in Project Management with extensive oil and gas experience, was confirmed after lawmakers reviewed his professional background.

Professor Temple Nwofor, a civil engineering professor from Igwuruta in Ikwerre LGA, faced questions on governance and fiscal discipline. On being asked whether he would implement projects not in the state budget, he replied: “I don’t think I will involve myself in any project that is not contained in the budget.” His response earned him confirmation.

Peters Nwagor, a mathematician and Associate Dean at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, was also confirmed after presenting his academic and administrative experience.

Screening turned tense during Mrs Charity Deemua’s appearance, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Lawmakers questioned conflicting birth dates and missing tax clearance documents. When asked about her work experience, she responded: “I’m a politician, I don’t have work,” prompting the Speaker to remark: “So politicians don’t pay tax?” She was ultimately not confirmed.

Tamuno Williams, a lawyer from Okrika and former local government chairman, was questioned over alleged past criticisms of the Assembly. Williams defended himself: “First of all, I can never talk down on this House. My comments were based on legal jurisprudence.” However, the House voted against his confirmation.

Chartered accountant Lekue Kenneth, senior project accountant on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, was confirmed after presenting his financial management experience.

Senior lawyer and lecturer, Otonye Amachree, faced scrutiny over petitions and prior involvement in a Kalabari regency legal dispute. Although he addressed the concerns, the Assembly rejected his nomination.

Finally, Amairigha Edward Hart, a private sector executive, was confirmed.

At the end of the screening, the Assembly confirmed five nominees — Tonye Bellgam, Professor Temple Nwofor, Dr Peters Nwagor, Lekue Kenneth, and Amairigha Edward Hart — while rejecting Professor Datonye Alasia, Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, and Otonye Amachree.

The Speaker announced that the Assembly would formally communicate its decision to Governor Fubara. “We will write to His Excellency to swear in the five confirmed nominees as soon as possible,” he said.