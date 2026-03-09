Russia Wins First Paralympic Gold Since 2014

Russia won its first Winter Paralympic gold medal under its own flag since 2014 as skier Varvara Voronchikhina was crowned women’s super-G standing champion on Monday in Cortina.

Despite Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed six Russian athletes and four from their allies Belarus to represent their countries, accompanied by their national flags, rather than competing as neutrals.

Already a bronze medallist on Saturday, when she claimed Russia’s first podium appearance at a Winter Games in 12 years, 23-year-old Voronchikhina beat French silver medallist Aurelie Richard by 1.96sec.

Russia was banned from the 2018 Games due to a doping scandal, although some athletes were permitted to compete under neutral colours.

Russia and Belarus were then banned from the 2022 Paralympics following the invasion of Ukraine, although they were permitted to compete as neutral athletes in the Paris Summer Paralympics two years later.

Voronchikhina said Saturday, after finishing third in the downhill, that four years ago she was in Beijing ready to compete before Russia was suspended by the IPC.

“For me it was really, really sad and I hope in these Games I will be better and it will be,” she added.

AFP