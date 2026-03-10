Barca Permitted To Expand Camp Nou Capacity To 63,000

Barcelona have obtained permission to open their north stand and expand the capacity at their partially rebuilt Camp Nou home to nearly 63,000, the Spanish champions said Tuesday.

After severe delays in reopening the stadium, which had been closed for over two years during construction, the club were able to seat fans in three of the four stands, with a capacity of 45,000, when they returned in November.

“With the activation of (VIP) spaces and the Gol Norte (north stand), the capacity of the Spotify Camp Nou is extended to 62,652 spectators,” said Barca in a statement.

READ ALSO: Luis Enrique Confident PSG Can Raise Game Ahead Of Chelsea Showdown

The La Liga leaders host Sevilla on Sunday, in the first match at which they can take advantage of the increased capacity granted by the city council.

The Catalan giants had initially planned to reopen the stadium in November 2024, coinciding with the club’s 125th anniversary, but a series of delays pushed their return home back by a year.

Work will continue at Camp Nou to build the third level of the stadium, bringing its capacity to 105,000, and to add a roof, with the €1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) project expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

AFP