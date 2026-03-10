Chukwuemeka Switches Eligibility To Austria From England Before World Cup

Borussia Dortmund’s Carney Chukwuemeka has switched his international eligibility to Ralf Rangnick’s Austria from England ahead of the World Cup.

Austria face defending champions Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan in the group stages of this summer’s World Cup, having qualified for the finals for the first time since 1998.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Chukwuemeka was born in Austria but moved to England as a boy and played for the Three Lions throughout the junior divisions without gaining a senior cap.

The 22-year-old’s status was updated by FIFA late on Monday and could feature for Austria as early as the upcoming March friendlies against Ghana and South Korea.

READ ALSO: Man City To Face Liverpool, Southampton Host Arsenal In FA Cup Quarter-Finals

The midfielder came through the youth divisions at Villa before moving to Chelsea in 2022. He joined Dortmund on loan in early 2025 and his deal was made permanent in the summer.

This season, Chukwuemeka has scored two goals in 20 league games for Dortmund.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Paul Wanner, 20, now with PSV Eindhoven, made the switch from Germany to Austria on the same day.

AFP