The greenback lost some of its safe-haven appeal Tuesday on speculation that the war in the Middle East could ease.

At 157.73 yen and $1.1632 per euro, the ‌currency was firm in early Asia trade.

It, however, rose from day-earlier highs after U.S. President Donald Trump said war against Iran was “very complete.” Washington was “very far ahead” of his initial four- to five-week ​time estimate, he told CBS News.

Brent crude futures traded at $92.46 ​a barrel in the Asian morning, down from highs near $120 on Monday.

The Australian dollar, ​which has loitered around 70 cents since war broke out, steadied at around $0.7068.

The dollar has been traders’ ‌shelter-of-choice as ⁠U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have all but frozen oil and gas exports through the Strait of Hormuz, sending energy prices soaring.

Investors are worried that it could curtail global growth by acting as a tax on business and consumption, while at the same time pushing central banks ​away from easing rates.