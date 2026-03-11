Asian Stocks Extend Gains, Oil Stabilises After Crude Release Report

Asian equities extended gains Wednesday while oil stabilised after a report said the International Energy Agency was considering the release of a record amount of its reserves to counter soaring prices.

The crude market has been hit by wild volatility since the United States and Israel began striking Iran at the end of last month, with Tehran retaliating by attacking targets across the oil-rich Gulf and effectively shutting down the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Fears that the conflict could drag on for some time — choking off energy supplies — sent both main crude contracts soaring on Monday to within a whisker of $120 a barrel, the highest since 2022. Gas prices also rocketed.

However, prices tanked on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said war with Iran was “going to be ended soon” and it emerged that the Group of Seven developed nations would discuss tapping stockpiles.

Hopes were given an extra boost by a Wall Street Journal report saying the IEA proposed a release of reserves that would exceed the 182 million barrels member countries put on the market following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The plan was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA’s 32 member countries on Tuesday, with a decision expected Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate dropped about five percent Wednesday but pared the losses as investors remain concerned about the crisis, which shows no sign of ending despite Trump’s remarks.

Equity markets rose, with Tokyo and Seoul, which have seen the widest swings since the crisis unfolded, both enjoying big gains. Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta also rose.

Shanghai and Singapore edged down.

Meanwhile, France’s finance minister said Monday the G7 was “not there yet” in terms of any release of strategic reserves as members held crisis talks on the economic fallout of the Middle East war.

“Despite the apparent calm, the bigger question for markets is whether energy flows in the region can return to normal,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains the critical focal point. As one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, any disruption to traffic through the strait would immediately reignite supply fears and likely send crude prices sharply higher again.

“Until traders see clear confirmation that shipping routes are secure and production across the region is stabilising, oil prices are unlikely to retreat significantly further from current levels.”

A US Department of Energy spokesperson told AFP officials “are closely monitoring the situation, speaking with industry leaders, and having the US military draw up additional options to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, including the potential for our Navy to escort tankers”.

Iran has responded to the strikes by vowing to block Gulf oil exports and asserting that it, not the US, would “determine the end of the war”.

Trump warned Tehran against mining the waterway, through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil usually transits from the Gulf to world markets.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” he said Tuesday in a social media post.

National Australia Bank’s Skye Masters raised questions about Trump’s claims that the war would be over soon.

“Guidance out of Israel and the US is showing a divergence around the endgame, with President Trump having suggested the end is insight while Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu’s comments suggest he is not ready to de-escalate,” she said.

READ ALSO: Saudi Defense Ministry Intercepts Seven Drones ‘Heading To’ Oil Field

Key Figures At Around 0230 GMT

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 per cent at $83.75 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 per cent at $88.28 per barrel

Seoul – Kospi: UP 3.3 per cent at 5,713.55

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 2.1 per cent at 55,387.75 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 per cent at 26,053.25

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 4,120.26

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1625 from $1.1612 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3442 from $1.3415

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.31 yen from 158.06 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.47 pence from 86.48 pence

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 47,706.51 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.6 per cent at 10,412.24 (close)

AFP