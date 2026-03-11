×

Saudi Defense Ministry Intercepts Seven Drones ‘Heading To’ Oil Field

By Channels Television
Updated March 11, 2026
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli center coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. The Israeli military said on March 10, it had begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran, on the 11th day of the Middle East war.

 

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that it intercepted seven drones heading towards an oil field in the southeast of the country.

“Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Another five drones were intercepted and destroyed, the ministry said in separate posts.

 

The oil field sits near the border with the United Arab Emirates and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, one of the world’s biggest companies by market capitalisation.

The field is crucial to the kingdom’s vast oil production.

 

AFP

