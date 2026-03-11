NERC Orders Registration Of Grid-Connected Private Transmission Stations

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered private transmission substations connected to the national grid to get a permit within 45 days.

This was communicated in a public notice issued on Wednesday via the commission’s verified X handle.

NERC said the order (NERC/2026/013), effective from March 9, 2026, is to strengthen oversight of privately owned substations connected to Nigeria’s national grid.

The order establishes a regulatory framework requiring owners of private transmission substations used by bulk electricity consumers to obtain an Independent Electricity Transmission Network Operator (IETNO) Permit before operating or connecting to the grid, the market regulator explained.

The directive was introduced to improve grid reliability, safety, and operational visibility following frequent transmission line trips reported by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

According to the notice, NISO will deploy IoT-based metering systems at substation interconnection points within 120 days.

“Operators must submit monthly operational reports, while NISO will conduct inspections to ensure compliance.

“Overall, the Order aims to enhance grid stability, regulatory oversight, and compliance with the Grid Code in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” the statement said.

As part of its oversight functions, NERC recently directed all electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to reimburse N20.33 billion to customers for meters procured under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

The directive was issued in a document dated March 1, 2026, titled “Amended Order on the Reimbursement of Meter Costs.”

The order requires that the total outstanding amount be fully recovered and disbursed to affected customers within 12 months, starting from March 1, 2026.

The regulator emphasised that the directive is intended to streamline the reimbursement process, improve customer notifications, and boost confidence in the sector.