NISO Reports Drop In Electricity Transmission Losses To 7.05%

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has reported a significant drop in transmission losses on the national grid to 7.05 per cent, from close to 10 per cent earlier recorded.

Managing Director, NISO, Abdu Bello, disclosed the development while speaking at its first anniversary in Abuja, according to a statement.

The reduction followed targeted operational interventions aimed at improving efficiency and discipline across the transmission network, saying that high transmission losses had previously cost the electricity market between N5 billion and N8 billion monthly.

He said: “We recorded a very high transmission loss factor at some point, close to 10 percent… We have reduced it to 7.05 percent at the moment, and we are working to reduce it further to five or six percent”.

The NISO boss attributed the progress to enhanced coordination across generation, transmission, and distribution segments, as well as improved monitoring of grid operations.

He explained that the enforcement of the free governor mode of operation for generating companies (GenCos), which ensures that power plants automatically respond to fluctuations in system frequency, was critical to grid stability.

According to him, compliance with the directive has improved grid stability and reduced frequency deviations, although some operators are yet to fully comply.

He noted: “We are working very closely with generation companies to advance implementation of free governor mode operations. We have seen a lot of improvement in system frequency and overall grid reliability,” adding that enforcement actions would be taken against defaulting GenCos.

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In addition, NISO is scaling up the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technology across the electricity value chain, particularly mandating distribution companies (DisCos) to install IoT meters on their 33kV and 11kV feeders.

He explained that IoT integration, alongside ongoing SCADA/EMS implementation, would enable system operators to monitor the grid in real time, improve data accuracy, and support faster market settlements.