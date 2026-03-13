Alleged ₦1.35bn Fraud: Ex-Gov Lamido, Sons, Firms For Fresh Trial April 1

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed April 1 for the fresh arraignment of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, in the ₦1. 3 billion corruption charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lamido is to be arraigned alongside his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha Lamido, who allegedly committed the fraud with their father through a fictitious contract award.

Justice Lifu fixed the new date, following the absence of the former governor and his sons in court to take their plea.

Although the fresh arraignment was scheduled to be held on Friday, their counsel, Joe Agi SAN, apologised for their absence, explaining that information about the trial came on Thursday evening.

He said that the former governor and his children are residents in Kano State and could not make it to the court because of the distance and lateness of the notice of hearing.

The senior lawyer thereafter undertook to produce the accused persons on the adjourned date to face their arraignment.

Counsel for the EFCC, Chile Okoroma SAN, however, said he was surprised that the three defendants were not in court, having been served with the trial notice.

Okoroma said the EFCC had written a letter to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, demanding that the initial trial Judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, now in Calabar on transfer, be brought back to Abuja for the trial of the defendants.

Justice Lifu said that the issue of EFCC’s letter was an administrative one and would be determined by the Chief Judge but fixed April 1 for arraignment.

EFCC had in 2015 charged Lamido, his two sons and their companies before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 27 counts of money laundering involving N1.35 billion allegedly siphoned from the state in an alleged money laundering scheme.

Lamido and his co-defendants allegedly committed the offences during his time as the governor of the state.

The commission said he abused his office between 2007 and 2015 to launder funds received as kickbacks from state government contracts.

Apart from the Lamidos, other defendants are their companies, Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd.

After EFCC had called more than 16 witnesses and closed its case, the defendants filed a no‑case submission, arguing that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to require them to open their defence.

But trial judge Ijeoma Ojukwu dismissed the submission and ordered them to enter a defence in November 2022.

Lamido went on appeal against the ruling, and in July 2023, the Court of Appeal upheld the no‑case submission and ruled that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked territorial jurisdiction to sit on the case in the first place.

The Court of Appeal held that the trial should have been conducted in Jigawa State, where the alleged offences occurred.

However, in August 2023, EFCC proceeded to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the Court of Appeal decision.

The Supreme Court on January 16, 2026

set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal that discharged Sule Lamido and his sons, Mustapha and Aminu, of money laundering charges.

A five‑member panel of the Apex Court handed down the decision in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Abubakar Umar, holding that the defendants had a case to answer.

The Supreme Court had ordered that the matter be returned to the Federal High Court for the continuation of the trial.