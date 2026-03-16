UK, Allies Working On ‘Viable’ Plan For Hormuz But No NATO Mission — Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that Britain was working with allies to come up with a “viable” plan to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz, but ruled out a NATO mission.

During a press conference at Downing Street, Starmer told reporters he had discussed the situation in the vital oil transport route, effectively closed by Iran during the Middle East war, with US President Donald Trump.

“We’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts,” said the UK leader.

READ ALSO: EU Considers Extending Naval Mission To Strait Of Hormuz

He added that the intention was to make the plan “credible” and ruled out NATO involvement.

“Let me be clear, that won’t be and it’s never been envisioned to be a NATO mission,” Starmer said.

“That’ll have to be an alliance of partners, which is why we’re working with partners, both in Europe, in the Gulf, and with the US,” he added.

His comments came after Trump said NATO faces a “very bad” future if US allies fail to help reopen the key oil transport route.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump said.

Starmer also insisted that while Britain was “taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war”.

AFP