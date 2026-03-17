Appeal Trial Opens For France’s Sarkozy Over Alleged Libyan Funding

France’s ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy was back in court Monday for a retrial on charges he sought Libyan financing for his 2007 election, in a case that last year saw him go to prison.

Sarkozy, who denies wrongdoing, is appealing a lower court ruling last year that found him guilty of trying to acquire funding from Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya for the campaign that saw him elected.

He became the first modern-day French head of state to go to prison, serving 20 days in jail before he was released pending the appeal.

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AFP