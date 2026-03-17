ICPC Denies Seeking Fresh Detention Extension For El-Rufai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has refuted claims that it sought a fresh extension of the detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, during court proceedings in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Public Communication, John Odey, the Commission said reports suggesting it applied for an extension of El-Rufai’s remand on Tuesday were inaccurate.

According to the ICPC, its appearance in court was solely in response to an application filed by El-Rufai on March 6, 2026, seeking to overturn the remand order earlier granted by the court.

“The Commission appeared in court today for the hearing of Mallam El-Rufai’s application… which seeks to overturn the court order renewing his remand issued on 5th March 2026,” the statement read.

The Commission added that during the proceedings, El-Rufai’s counsel was served with its response to the application.

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His legal team subsequently requested an adjournment to allow time to study the response.

“Consequently, the Magistrate adjourned the hearing of the application to 31st March 2026 to allow Mr El-Rufai’s team sufficient time to react to our response,” the ICPC stated.

Providing a timeline of events, the Commission explained that the initial remand order granted it 14 days to investigate allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.

Upon its expiration, the court approved a further 14-day extension on 5 March 2026.

It also noted that an earlier attempt by El-Rufai’s counsel to set aside the remand order issued on February 19, 2026, was dismissed on March 9, 2026.

The ICPC maintained that the former governor remains in ‘lawful custody’ under the subsisting remand order dated March 5, 2026, stressing that it is adhering strictly to court-approved timelines and procedures.

“The ICPC conducts its duties with the highest professionalism and respect for the rule of law. The remand of Mr El-Rufai has been authorised by a court of law in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015,” the statement added.

The anti-corruption agency further reiterated its policy against what it described as media trials, urging the public to rely on verified updates from official sources.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, following his transfer from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former governor is also facing separate legal challenges. The Department of State Services (DSS) has charged him with cybercrime, with a court hearing set for April 23, 2026.

In response, El-Rufai has filed lawsuits against the DSS and ICPC, accusing them of abuse of power and unlawful detention.