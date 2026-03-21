Eid-el-Fitr: Gov Radda Promises To Promote Peace, Culture At Katsina Durbar

Katsina State Government has pledged to do everything possible to restore peace and normalcy, as well as to protect the lives and property of the residents and the sanctity of every community in the state.

READ ALSO: Katsina Govt Queries Emirate Council Over District Heads’ Absence At Durbar

Governor Dikko Radda made the promise at the sidelines of the 2026 historic Katsina Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, also called “Hawan Sarki,” held at the Old Government House, Katsina.

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He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to preserving the rich cultural values of the state while promoting peace and development.

During the durbar, attended by at least 17 foreign diplomats from 25 countries, the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the people of Katsina State were showcased.

It’s the celebration of the people and their colorful cultural heritage, signifying the end of Ramadan Fast.

There was a parade of horse riders making their way into the Old Government House in the city centre of Katsina state.

This Durbar is celebrated twice in the year, and attracts thousands of people from within and outside not only Katsina but the country at large.

The Durbar kicked off from the Katsina Emir’s house to the Katsina Old Government House, as a mark of respect for the governor.

Besides the richly attired emir and his district heads, there were also warriors showing off their skills.

Historians trace the beginning of Hawan Bariki Durbar to 1907 during the reign of the then-emir of Katsina, King Muhammadu Dikko.

This celebration is considered as a dual purpose occasion aimed at promoting unity among people and offers an opportunity for the government to highlight the achievements it has recorded so far since its inception.

Earlier in his address, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, commended the governor for embarking on several developmental projects across the State.

He, however, urged him to remind President Bola Tinubu on the need to ensure speedy completion of the long existing, uncompleted Katsina-Kano Road and other federal road projects, including the famous historic Dikko College.

“You are doing well, Your Excellency, and from our own part, we will continue to support you with advice to succeed in your administration. Please remind the president to ensure the speedy completion of the long-existing Katsina-Kano Road and other Federal road projects, including the famous and historic Dikko College.

“Religious leaders must always learn to tell the truth to people. People must be in their senses. This short time life should stop deceiving you people.

“We must always be humble and patient with the situation we find ourselves in. People should intensify their daily prayers for peace and stability for Katsina State and Nigeria at large,” the monarch said.