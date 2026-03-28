Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates President’s 74th Birthday

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has sent a heartfelt birthday message to President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

In the message, the First Lady gave thanks to God for the gift of life and prayed for the President’s continued good health, strength, joy, and peace.

She wrote: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday. I celebrate you, and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy, and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities. Akanbi, omo olodo ide. I love you, and I am so proud of you.”

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President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has also congratulated the President on attaining the age of 74.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described President Tinubu as an audacious and visionary leader with the Midas touch to reset Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the wonderful people of Akwa Ibom North West, the Senate, and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice and dutifully felicitate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

“Your Excellency, it is a thing of joy to see you reach this age in good health, both in mind and body.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, the desired strength, and wisdom to effectively navigate and deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Mr. President, I must admit that you are an audacious and visionary leader whose quest to set the nation on a transformational pedestal is never in doubt.

“Your leadership, vision, and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring. As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious.

“You have demonstrated astute leadership, advocating for democratic values and bold economic reforms. Although the reforms came at a cost, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel, as they have already started yielding dividends.

“At the National Assembly, we will continue to collaborate with and complement your efforts to bequeath organic and indelible legacies for future generations.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, and may God bless your new age.”