‘You Are Our Nation’s Heroes,’ Oluremi Tinubu Hails Nigerian Mothers

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has hailed the resilience, courage, sacrifice and achievements of women across the country and around the world.

In a message released to mark the 2026 Mother’s Day celebration, Tinubu described mothers as the silent architects of the nation’s future and the enduring heartbeat of every home.

“Today, I honour and celebrate every mother across Nigeria. Your love, care and sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” she said.

“Beyond the big sacrifices, it is the small, quiet moments that truly define a mother’s love. On this special day, we carry those moments in our hearts and say thank you for the warmth and love you selflessly give.

“To all mothers who nurture, love and shape our families, you are the heroes of our nation,” Oluremi said.

READ ALSO: ‘Unsung Heroes,’ Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates Mothers

The First Lady commended mothers for their roles in nurturing families and encouraged them to continue guiding their children.

“I implore our mothers to continue to teach and guide the children, passing down wisdom and strength that will benefit future generations.

“May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour over our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Mother’s Day is celebrated in March in honour of mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

The day is commemorated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in March or May.