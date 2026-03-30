Iran Strikes Kuwait Power Station Killing One Indian Worker

An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state’s electricity ministry said Monday.

“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

READ ALSO: Israel Approves 2026 Budget With Increased Defense Spending

Israel’s parliament approved the 2026 budget early Monday, providing for a significant increase in military spending as the country remains engaged in wars on multiple fronts.

Lawmakers passed the budget with 62 votes in favour and 55 against.

The vote averted an automatic government collapse and snap election that would have followed failure to pass the budget by March’s end, under Israeli law.

The proposed total expenditure budget for 2026 amounts to approximately 850 billion Israeli shekels (NIS) or $270 billion.

“As part of the updated budget, and in light of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, more than NIS 30 billion (about $10 billion) has been added to the Ministry of Defence budget, bringing it to over NIS 142 billion,” the parliament said in a statement, using the name Israel has given to the war with Iran.

AFP