ADC Warns INEC’s Stand May Bar Party From Fielding Candidates In 2027 Polls

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed concern that recent actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could hinder the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

The party warned that the electoral umpire’s refusal to receive its correspondence may ultimately prevent it from fielding candidates.

According to the ADC, INEC’s decision not to accept its communications has made it difficult to fulfil key legal obligations, including required notice periods and document submissions ahead of the May 10 deadline.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that existing records show INEC had previously engaged with and recognised its leadership, making the Commission’s current position inconsistent.

The party said it was compelled to draw public attention to what it described as a troubling development, noting that it possesses documentary evidence, including certified INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and extracts from the Commission’s sworn affidavit, which it claims establish a consistent account of events.

READ ALSO: INEC Discontinues Recognition Of David Mark-Led ADC

The ADC further stated that INEC had been formally notified of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on July 29, 2025, which the Commission attended in an official capacity.

It added that INEC subsequently updated its records to reflect a new leadership structure, with Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

Describing these as verifiable facts contained in INEC’s own records, the ADC said it was contradictory for the Commission to decline all correspondence from the party pending the outcome of a case before the Federal High Court.

It noted that the Electoral Act prescribes strict timelines for political parties, including a 21-day notice requirement and submission deadlines, with INEC itself setting May 10 as the cut-off date for relevant filings.

The ADC argued that by refusing to accept its communications within this timeframe, the Commission is effectively preventing the party from complying with the law.

The party said the situation implies that unless a court ruling on its leadership dispute is delivered before May 10, it may be unable to present candidates for the elections.

It warned that this development leaves it with no viable options and creates what it termed “artificial non-compliance,” which could later be used as grounds to exclude it from the electoral process.

The ADC called on INEC to reconsider its position, resume accepting its lawful correspondence, and ensure fairness for all political parties in line with its constitutional mandate.

It also urged Nigerians to remain alert to what it described as attempts to undermine the country’s democratic process.

Leadership Vacuum

The leadership crisis in the ADC deepened after INEC withdrew recognition of the David Mark-led NWC.

It said its decision was based on compliance with a subsisting court judgment and its constitutional mandate to regulate political parties, stressing that it must maintain neutrality and uphold the rule of law in determining recognised party leadership.

The commission explained that, given conflicting claims and ongoing litigation within the party, it reverted to a status quo ante bellum position pending final judicial clarity.

This left the party without formal recognition by INEC, creating uncertainty within the party’s structure.

The ADC, however, strongly rejected INEC’s move, accusing the electoral body of bias and undue interference in its internal affairs.

The party also argued that the decision undermines internal democracy.