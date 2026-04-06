Ex-Kebbi PDP Gov Candidate Joins ADC

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, Maj. Gen. Aminu Bande (retd.) has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his resignation from the PDP.

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Bande was received by the state ADC Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, at the party’s state secretariat, where he was issued his ADC membership card on Monday.

The retired army general resigned from the PDP on Sunday.

In a resignation letter addressed to the ward chairman of the PDP in Nasarawa I in Birnin Kebbi, Bande said his decision takes immediate effect.

He explained that the move followed what he described as deep consideration, reflection, and consultations with his associates, as well as other stakeholders.

According to him, the resignation became necessary to align with what he called the collective decision of the generality of his people to embrace a more stable political platform aimed at promoting good, just, and fair governance in Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.

Although he did not initially disclose his next political destination in the resignation letter, his formal reception into the ADC has now confirmed his new political alignment.

As the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bande lost to the incumbent governor, Nasir Idris.